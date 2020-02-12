Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of CoreSite Realty in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CoreSite Realty’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.86 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.44.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $111.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.79. CoreSite Realty has a 52-week low of $98.34 and a 52-week high of $123.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.48.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.80). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 459.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,200 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $245,168.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,590.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is presently 95.69%.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

