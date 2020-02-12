Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) – William Blair raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now expects that the information technology service provider will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.96.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Edward Jones raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.28.

CTSH stock opened at $69.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $56.73 and a 52 week high of $74.85.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,097,000. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 13,055,572 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $786,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,909,575 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,100,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,108 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,548,037 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $220,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,649,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $639,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 459,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,411,568.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 18,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,140,919.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,026 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,972.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,189 shares of company stock worth $19,422,499 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 20.05%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

