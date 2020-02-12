Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Encompass Health Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (AMEX:EHC)

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Encompass Health in a report released on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.98. William Blair also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.12.

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

