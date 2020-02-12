Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. Boenning Scattergood analyst S. Beury expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) alerts:

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) stock opened at $29.40 on Monday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $327.43 million, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.65%.

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.77 per share, with a total value of $64,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,440.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,382 shares of company stock valued at $112,921. Insiders own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMAO. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. 17.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (OH) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.