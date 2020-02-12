Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Victrex (LON:VCT)

Victrex (LON:VCT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

VCT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,020 ($26.57) to GBX 1,940 ($25.52) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut Victrex to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 2,150 ($28.28) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Victrex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,242.27 ($29.50).

LON:VCT opened at GBX 2,342 ($30.81) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,408.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,230.89. Victrex has a 52 week low of GBX 1,813.68 ($23.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,574 ($33.86). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91.

In related news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson acquired 2,000 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,349 ($30.90) per share, for a total transaction of £46,980 ($61,799.53). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 2,011 shares of company stock worth $4,724,420.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

