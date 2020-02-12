Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Vodafone Group from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.30) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 233 ($3.06) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vodafone Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 144 ($1.89) to GBX 176 ($2.32) in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on Vodafone Group from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 196.93 ($2.59).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

LON VOD opened at GBX 150.32 ($1.98) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion and a PE ratio of -5.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 151.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 153.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 185.05 ($2.43).

In other news, insider Vivek Badrinath sold 162,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.01), for a total value of £247,954.86 ($326,170.56).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.