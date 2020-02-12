Vivo Energy (LON:VVO) PT Lowered to GBX 160

Vivo Energy (LON:VVO) had its price target dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.60% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 168 ($2.21) price objective on shares of Vivo Energy in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 161.20 ($2.12).

VVO opened at GBX 112.20 ($1.48) on Monday. Vivo Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 104.20 ($1.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 143.40 ($1.89). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 117.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 120.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29.

Vivo Energy plc operates as a retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa. It sources, distributes, markets, and supplies various products to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment sells petrol and diesel fuels at Shell-branded service stations; operates convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast casual restaurants; and provides other services, including lubricant bays, car washes, and banking services.

