Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Hilton Grand Vacations Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

HGV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research set a $43.00 target price on Hilton Grand Vacations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Grand Vacations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $32.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.67 and a 200 day moving average of $33.15. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $36.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HGV. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 178.2% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 6,050,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875,266 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter worth $10,591,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter worth $9,556,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 439.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 247,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anavon Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth $7,598,000. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

