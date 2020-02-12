Brokers Set Expectations for Inphi Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:IPHI)

Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Inphi in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inphi’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. Inphi had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $102.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Inphi’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IPHI. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Inphi in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Inphi in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Inphi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Inphi in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

IPHI stock opened at $83.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Inphi has a 1 year low of $39.34 and a 1 year high of $93.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -51.61, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.67.

In other Inphi news, VP Ron Torten sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $226,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Ruehle sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $210,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,578.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,653. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Inphi by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inphi by 29.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 461,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,172,000 after buying an additional 105,597 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Inphi by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Inphi during the third quarter valued at about $8,144,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Inphi by 169.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after buying an additional 65,441 shares during the last quarter.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

