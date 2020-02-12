Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Kellogg Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:K)

Kellogg (NYSE:K) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kellogg in a research note issued on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kellogg’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

K has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered Kellogg to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America raised Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Edward Jones raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.93.

Shares of K stock opened at $66.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.55. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $71.05.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $6,398,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $40,410,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

