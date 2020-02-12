Piper Sandler Weighs in on Lincoln National Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Lincoln National in a research note issued on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.38 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.63 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.25 EPS.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Shares of LNC opened at $60.55 on Monday. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $50.81 and a 12-month high of $67.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.19 and its 200 day moving average is $58.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.94.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 986.9% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

