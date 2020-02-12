TUI (LON:TUI) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

TUI (LON:TUI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TUI in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of TUI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of TUI to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of TUI to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,005 ($13.22).

TUI stock opened at GBX 913.80 ($12.02) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 894.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 922.25. TUI has a 1 year low of GBX 686.60 ($9.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,212.50 ($15.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.30.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

