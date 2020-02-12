Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Workspace Group (LON:WKP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 755 ($9.93) to GBX 900 ($11.84) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,160 ($15.26) to GBX 1,220 ($16.05) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,132 ($14.89).

Shares of WKP stock opened at GBX 1,256 ($16.52) on Monday. Workspace Group has a 12 month low of GBX 796.88 ($10.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,258 ($16.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,198.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,033.73.

In other news, insider Graham Clemett sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,219 ($16.04), for a total value of £243,800 ($320,705.08).

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

