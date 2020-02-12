Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Workspace Group (LON:WKP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 755 ($9.93) to GBX 900 ($11.84) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,160 ($15.26) to GBX 1,220 ($16.05) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,132 ($14.89).
Shares of WKP stock opened at GBX 1,256 ($16.52) on Monday. Workspace Group has a 12 month low of GBX 796.88 ($10.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,258 ($16.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,198.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,033.73.
About Workspace Group
Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.
