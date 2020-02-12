adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €300.00 by Credit Suisse Group

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been given a €300.00 ($348.84) target price by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ADS. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($337.21) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($337.21) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Baader Bank set a €290.00 ($337.21) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($360.47) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €315.00 ($366.28) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €285.55 ($332.03).

Shares of FRA:ADS opened at €286.80 ($333.49) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €298.62 and a 200-day moving average of €280.89. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

