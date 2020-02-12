Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €40.00 ($46.51) target price by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.34% from the stock’s current price.

DPW has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.36 ($32.98) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Independent Research set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €36.45 ($42.39).

Shares of Deutsche Post stock opened at €32.97 ($38.33) on Monday. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($48.05). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €33.43 and a 200 day moving average price of €31.77.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

