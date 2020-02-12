Siltronic (FRA:WAF) PT Set at €91.00 by UBS Group

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) has been assigned a €91.00 ($105.81) price target by UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WAF. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Oddo Bhf set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €71.00 ($82.56) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €78.38 ($91.13).

Siltronic stock opened at €96.92 ($112.70) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €92.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €77.98. Siltronic has a 52-week low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a 52-week high of €153.20 ($178.14).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

