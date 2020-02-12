Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €20.50 by Nord/LB

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) received a €20.50 ($23.84) price objective from analysts at Nord/LB in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Independent Research set a €24.40 ($28.37) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €21.64 ($25.16).

Infineon Technologies has a one year low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a one year high of €19.70 ($22.91). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €19.70.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

