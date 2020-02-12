Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Given a €94.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) received a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective from stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 22.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €104.00 ($120.93) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($125.58) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €104.00 ($120.93) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €105.47 ($122.64).

Merck KGaA stock opened at €120.85 ($140.52) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €113.85 and a 200-day moving average of €104.63. Merck KGaA has a 1 year low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 1 year high of €115.00 ($133.72).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

