Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) Given a €94.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) received a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective from stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 22.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €104.00 ($120.93) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($125.58) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €104.00 ($120.93) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €105.47 ($122.64).

Merck KGaA stock opened at €120.85 ($140.52) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €113.85 and a 200-day moving average of €104.63. Merck KGaA has a 1 year low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 1 year high of €115.00 ($133.72).

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Analyst Recommendations for Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK)

