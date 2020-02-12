Vivendi (EPA:VIV) PT Set at €33.50 by Goldman Sachs Group

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) received a €33.50 ($38.95) target price from stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VIV. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.10 ($35.00) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. HSBC set a €28.50 ($33.14) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €31.31 ($36.41).

EPA VIV opened at €25.51 ($29.66) on Monday. Vivendi has a 12-month low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a 12-month high of €24.87 ($28.92). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €25.45 and its 200-day moving average is €25.14.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

