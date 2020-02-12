DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Receives Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective on DIC Asset and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Warburg Research set a €19.60 ($22.79) price objective on DIC Asset and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on DIC Asset and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on DIC Asset and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on DIC Asset and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIC Asset presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €16.70 ($19.42).

DIC Asset stock opened at €16.50 ($19.19) on Monday. DIC Asset has a twelve month low of €9.30 ($10.81) and a twelve month high of €17.08 ($19.86). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €16.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is €13.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.60.

DIC Asset AG is one o f Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 178 assets with a combined market value of c.

