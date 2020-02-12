Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €49.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) received a €49.00 ($56.98) price target from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bankhaus Lampe set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, HSBC set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norma Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €37.77 ($43.92).

Shares of NOEJ opened at €35.34 ($41.09) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.54, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €36.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of €33.89. Norma Group has a 1-year low of €26.36 ($30.65) and a 1-year high of €49.26 ($57.28). The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

