Continental (ETR:CON) PT Set at €175.00 by Warburg Research

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Continental (ETR:CON) received a €175.00 ($203.49) target price from Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 68.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America set a €124.00 ($144.19) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($209.30) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €130.82 ($152.11).

Continental stock opened at €104.14 ($121.09) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.83 billion and a PE ratio of -96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €110.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €116.62. Continental has a twelve month low of €99.26 ($115.42) and a twelve month high of €157.40 ($183.02).

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Analyst Recommendations for Continental (ETR:CON)

