Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHL has been the topic of several other reports. Commerzbank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.10 ($43.14) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Siemens Healthineers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €42.07 ($48.92).

ETR SHL opened at €41.37 ($48.10) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.32. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of €33.77 ($39.26) and a twelve month high of €44.80 ($52.09). The firm has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion and a PE ratio of 26.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €42.77 and its 200 day moving average is €39.55.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Analyst Recommendations for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Victrex
Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Victrex
Vodafone Group Rating Reiterated by Barclays
Vodafone Group Rating Reiterated by Barclays
Vivo Energy PT Lowered to GBX 160
Vivo Energy PT Lowered to GBX 160
Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Hilton Grand Vacations Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Hilton Grand Vacations Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Brokers Set Expectations for Inphi Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Brokers Set Expectations for Inphi Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Kellogg Decreased by Analyst
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Kellogg Decreased by Analyst


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report