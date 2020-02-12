Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHL has been the topic of several other reports. Commerzbank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Independent Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.10 ($43.14) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Siemens Healthineers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €42.07 ($48.92).

ETR SHL opened at €41.37 ($48.10) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.32. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of €33.77 ($39.26) and a twelve month high of €44.80 ($52.09). The firm has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion and a PE ratio of 26.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €42.77 and its 200 day moving average is €39.55.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

