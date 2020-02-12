JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €11.00 Price Target

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) received a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €8.89 ($10.33).

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Shares of Schaeffler stock opened at €9.06 ($10.54) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €9.50 and a 200 day moving average of €8.29. Schaeffler has a 12 month low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a 12 month high of €16.74 ($19.47).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.