Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) a €80.00 Price Target

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) has been given a €80.00 ($93.02) target price by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 28.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AFX. Berenberg Bank set a €114.00 ($132.56) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC set a €109.00 ($126.74) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €132.00 ($153.49) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €111.14 ($129.24).

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

Shares of AFX opened at €112.20 ($130.47) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €116.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of €106.58. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a one year low of €71.25 ($82.85) and a one year high of €122.10 ($141.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.82.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.