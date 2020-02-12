Reviewing Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) & Park Electrochemical (NASDAQ:PKE)

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) and Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.7% of Astronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of Park Electrochemical shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Astronics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Park Electrochemical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Astronics and Park Electrochemical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astronics $803.26 million 0.97 $46.80 million $1.41 17.98 Park Electrochemical $51.12 million 6.35 $113.54 million N/A N/A

Park Electrochemical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Astronics.

Profitability

This table compares Astronics and Park Electrochemical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astronics 12.68% 7.98% 4.51% Park Electrochemical 181.69% 6.96% 5.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Astronics and Park Electrochemical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astronics 1 1 1 0 2.00 Park Electrochemical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Astronics currently has a consensus price target of $35.33, indicating a potential upside of 39.38%. Given Astronics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Astronics is more favorable than Park Electrochemical.

Volatility and Risk

Astronics has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Park Electrochemical has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Astronics beats Park Electrochemical on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products. This segment serves airframe manufacturers (OEM) that build aircraft for the commercial, military, and general aviation markets; suppliers; and aircraft operators, such as airlines and branches of the U.S. Department of Defense, as well as the Federal Aviation Administration and airport operators. The Test Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, and maintains automated test systems that support the semiconductor, aerospace, communications, and weapons test systems, as well as training and simulation devices for commercial and military applications. It serves OEMs and prime government contractors for electronics and military products. The company also provides cabin management and in-flight entertainment systems for a range of aircraft, as well as design consultancy services for the aerospace industry. Astronics Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in East Aurora, New York.

About Park Electrochemical

Park Electrochemical Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells high-technology digital and radio frequency/microwave printed circuit material products primarily for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure, enterprise, and military/aerospace markets. It also designs, develops, and manufactures advanced composite materials, primary and secondary structures and assemblies, and low-volume tooling products for the aerospace markets. The company's advanced electronics materials are used to fabricate complex multilayer printed circuit boards and other electronic interconnect systems, including backplanes, high speed/low loss multilayers, and high density interconnects. It markets and sells its electronics materials to independent printed circuit board fabricators, electronic manufacturing service companies, and electronic contract manufacturers, as well as electronic original equipment manufacturers in the computer, networking, telecommunications, wireless communications, aerospace, military, instrumentation, and automotive industries. The company has operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. Park Electrochemical Corp. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

