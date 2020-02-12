Head to Head Review: Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) & Analog Devices (OTCMKTS:ADI)

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) and Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Netlist alerts:

This table compares Netlist and Analog Devices’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Netlist $33.53 million 1.59 -$17.12 million ($0.16) -1.97 Analog Devices $5.99 billion 7.20 $1.36 billion $5.15 22.70

Analog Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Netlist. Netlist is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Analog Devices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Netlist and Analog Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netlist -58.49% N/A -75.31% Analog Devices 22.75% 16.39% 8.86%

Risk & Volatility

Netlist has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Analog Devices has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Netlist and Analog Devices, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netlist 0 0 0 0 N/A Analog Devices 0 4 13 0 2.76

Analog Devices has a consensus price target of $122.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.38%. Given Analog Devices’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Analog Devices is more favorable than Netlist.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.9% of Analog Devices shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Netlist shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Analog Devices shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Analog Devices beats Netlist on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers Hybri dual in-line memory module (DIMM), a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM)and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds. The company also provides nonvolatile (NV) memory products, such as EXPRESSvault PCIe, a plug-and-play memory card, which offers data acceleration and data protection for server appliances; NVvault DDR3 NVDIMM comprising data acceleration and data protection in a joint electron device engineering council (JEDEC)standard DD3 interface for integration into industry-standard server and storage solutions; NVvault DDR4 NVDIMM, which provides data acceleration and data protection in a JEDEC standard DDR4 interface; and specialty DIMMs and embedded flash products for use in data center and industrial applications. In addition, it resells Samsung products; and sells component inventory of DRAM ICs and NAND flash to distributors and other users of memory integrated circuits. The company markets and sells its products primarily to original equipment manufacturers through a direct sales force and a network of independent sales representatives. Netlist, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices. The company was founded by Raymond P. Stata and Matthew Lorber in 1965 and is headquartered in Norwood, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Netlist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netlist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.