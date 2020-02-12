Masimo (MASI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $180.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $118.93 and a fifty-two week high of $180.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.92.

MASI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

In other news, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 500 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.29, for a total transaction of $79,645.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,607 shares in the company, valued at $893,139.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Yongsam Lee sold 24,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $3,764,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,213,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 75,378 shares of company stock worth $12,225,640 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

