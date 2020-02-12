$1.24 Billion in Sales Expected for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) to report sales of $1.24 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the lowest is $1.23 billion. International Game Technology reported sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full year sales of $4.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 0.97%. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IGT. ValuEngine raised shares of International Game Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

NYSE IGT opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. International Game Technology has a 52-week low of $11.32 and a 52-week high of $17.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in International Game Technology by 2.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 115,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in International Game Technology by 456.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 365,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 300,153 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in International Game Technology by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in International Game Technology by 4,856.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,293,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,823,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in International Game Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $876,000. 41.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

