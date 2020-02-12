CarGurus (CARG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect CarGurus to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CarGurus stock opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $45.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.77 and its 200 day moving average is $34.78.

In other news, CFO Jason Trevisan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $359,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,264,296.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 36,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $1,263,801.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,041,046 shares in the company, valued at $71,620,304.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 771,554 shares of company stock worth $29,405,072. Corporate insiders own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CarGurus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

