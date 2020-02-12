$399.80 Million in Sales Expected for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) will post $399.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Harsco’s earnings. Harsco posted sales of $436.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harsco will report full-year sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Harsco.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HSC shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Harsco in a report on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Harsco from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered Harsco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Harsco from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Harsco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSC. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harsco by 45.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Harsco by 25.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harsco by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,588,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,995,000 after buying an additional 77,169 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harsco by 33.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 24,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Harsco during the third quarter worth about $654,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HSC stock opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.27. Harsco has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

