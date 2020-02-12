$399.80 Million in Sales Expected for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) will post $399.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Harsco’s earnings. Harsco posted sales of $436.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 21st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harsco will report full-year sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Harsco.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on HSC shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Harsco in a report on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Harsco from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered Harsco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Harsco from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Harsco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.
Shares of HSC stock opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.27. Harsco has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.21.
About Harsco
Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.
