Tempur Sealy International (TPX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $92.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.57. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $52.89 and a 1-year high of $94.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $30,587.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,003.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $891,983.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,848.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,059 shares of company stock valued at $939,166 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TPX shares. UBS Group set a $92.00 price objective on Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price target on Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.55.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

