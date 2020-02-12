Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LOPE opened at $80.59 on Wednesday. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $132.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.61. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOPE shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.75.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

