Newmark Group (NMRK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) is scheduled to release its Q4 2019 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect Newmark Group to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.47. Newmark Group has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $13.85.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NMRK. ValuEngine upgraded Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Newmark Group in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

