Amerisafe (AMSF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Amerisafe to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AMSF opened at $69.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.71. Amerisafe has a 1 year low of $56.65 and a 1 year high of $71.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Amerisafe alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMSF. ValuEngine cut shares of Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Amerisafe from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Amerisafe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Amerisafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerisafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.