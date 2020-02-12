Ares Management (ARES) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ares Management stock opened at $40.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.57. Ares Management has a 52-week low of $21.29 and a 52-week high of $40.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.60.

ARES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays set a $33.00 target price on Ares Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.57.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

