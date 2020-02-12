IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $599.34 Million

Equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) will announce $599.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $592.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $607.90 million. IDEX reported sales of $622.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX will report full year sales of $2.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.66 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IEX shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.22.

IEX opened at $176.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. IDEX has a 1-year low of $140.65 and a 1-year high of $178.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.12.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 14,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total transaction of $2,420,403.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,623.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel J. Salliotte sold 23,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $3,853,344.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,358 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,459.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,396 shares of company stock worth $7,524,435 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 376.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

