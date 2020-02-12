International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.23 Billion

Brokerages expect International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) to announce $5.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.39 billion. International Paper posted sales of $5.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Paper will report full year sales of $21.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.53 billion to $22.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $21.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.33 billion to $22.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow International Paper.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on IP. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on International Paper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.27.

In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $358,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IP. FMR LLC increased its position in International Paper by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after buying an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 3.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter worth $121,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 7.5% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 26,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 116.4% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 23,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IP opened at $44.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. International Paper has a 12 month low of $36.45 and a 12 month high of $48.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.21 and a 200-day moving average of $43.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Paper (IP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.