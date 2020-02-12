H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $488.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect that H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) will report $488.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for H & R Block’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $487.90 million and the highest is $490.00 million. H & R Block reported sales of $468.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that H & R Block will report full-year sales of $3.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover H & R Block.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.07. H & R Block had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 332.04%. The firm had revenue of $161.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.83) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HRB has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of H & R Block in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of H & R Block from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of H & R Block in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in H & R Block during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in H & R Block by 4,454.9% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in H & R Block by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in H & R Block by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period.

NYSE:HRB opened at $22.03 on Wednesday. H & R Block has a one year low of $21.61 and a one year high of $29.62. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

