$608.91 Million in Sales Expected for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) will post sales of $608.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $602.00 million to $618.10 million. Helmerich & Payne posted sales of $720.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full year sales of $2.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $614.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.21 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HP. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. B. Riley downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.95.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $1,737,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,295,007.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John R. Bell sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $348,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 81,426 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,743.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,305,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $252,661,000 after purchasing an additional 143,450 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,466,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,781,000 after purchasing an additional 17,495 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,280,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,194,000 after purchasing an additional 641,237 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,485,000 after purchasing an additional 62,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 14.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 835,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,487,000 after purchasing an additional 103,181 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HP stock opened at $44.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.47. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -191.65, a PEG ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $35.74 and a 12-month high of $64.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 162.29%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP)

