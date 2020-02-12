Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VRRM. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.01.

Shares of VRRM opened at $16.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Verra Mobility has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $16.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.46.

In other Verra Mobility news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 17,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $243,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $89,594.69. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,250 shares in the company, valued at $258,922.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,261,719 shares of company stock worth $243,406,595. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 317.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 17,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

