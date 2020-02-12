Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. The company’s product candidate pipeline consists of vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist being evaluated in an international pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of overactive bladder. hMaxi-K, is a novel gene therapy being developed for patients with overactive bladder who have failed oral pharmacological therapy. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Floor London, United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UROV. ValuEngine raised shares of Urovant Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Urovant Sciences from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:UROV opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $346.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Urovant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Urovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Urovant Sciences during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Urovant Sciences by 55.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Urovant Sciences during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Urovant Sciences during the first quarter worth about $325,000. 22.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urovant Sciences

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

