Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Standex International Corp. is a diversified manufacturer producing and marketing a wide variety of useful, quality products. The company enjoys a broad and well-balanced earnings base by virtue of its strong market position in selected areas of operation. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Standex Int’l from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

NYSE:SXI opened at $71.65 on Friday. Standex Int’l has a twelve month low of $59.28 and a twelve month high of $83.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.65 and a 200-day moving average of $73.63. The firm has a market cap of $868.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.43.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Standex Int’l had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $190.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Standex Int’l will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Standex Int’l’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.84%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Standex Int’l by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Standex Int’l in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Standex Int’l in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Standex Int’l in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Standex Int’l in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

