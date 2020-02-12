Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Penn National Gaming in a report issued on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS.

PENN has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.43.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $36.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 99.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. Penn National Gaming has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $37.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 74,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 127,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 31,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

