National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $30.00. The stock had previously closed at $22.40, but opened at $22.88. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the stock. National-Oilwell Varco shares last traded at $23.33, with a volume of 2,986,590 shares changing hands.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National-Oilwell Varco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 323.3% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 57,802 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 44,147 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 71.4% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 871,353 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,473,000 after purchasing an additional 363,058 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the fourth quarter worth about $3,504,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 151.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,731,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.19.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 71.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. Analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile (NYSE:NOV)

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.