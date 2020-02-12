Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Down 12.4% Following Weak Earnings

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) was down 12.4% during trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $11.11 and last traded at $11.56, approximately 22,964,171 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 508% from the average daily volume of 3,776,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.19.

The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

GT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 547.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 28.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

