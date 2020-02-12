Brokers Issue Forecasts for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.16. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RCL. ValuEngine raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.15.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $113.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $135.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,601,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,276,000 after buying an additional 561,317 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 721,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,318,000 after buying an additional 498,352 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 691.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 449,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,171,000 after buying an additional 392,806 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,340,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 435,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,188,000 after buying an additional 194,891 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $2,621,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 787,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,263,499.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,737,560 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

