Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Down 8.5% Following Weak Earnings

Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY)’s share price fell 8.5% on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $17.50 and last traded at $18.85, 4,001,684 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 353% from the average session volume of 883,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.

The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Callaway Golf had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.74%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELY. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Compass Point set a $21.50 target price on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.81.

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $536,416.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,519.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,288,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,025,000 after buying an additional 112,530 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the third quarter valued at $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the third quarter valued at $49,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the third quarter valued at $2,424,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 9.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 313,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after buying an additional 27,089 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

