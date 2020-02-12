Match Group Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Match Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Match Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Match Group had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 276.03%. The company had revenue of $547.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MTCH has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $74.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.61. Match Group has a 12-month low of $52.31 and a 12-month high of $95.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Match Group by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Match Group by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.