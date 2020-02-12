Wedbush Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO)

M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for M/I Homes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.82. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for M/I Homes’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.80 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.12). M/I Homes had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $742.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. M/I Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

MHO opened at $42.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.34. M/I Homes has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $48.02. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.